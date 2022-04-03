Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for missing Appomattox man

Kenneth Bryant, reported missing from Appomattox County
Kenneth Bryant, reported missing from Appomattox County(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 66-year-old man.

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Bryan was last reported seen shortly before noon April 2 on James River Road in Appomattox. He is white, 5′9″ and 220 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He may be wearing a tan button-up shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. He may be driving a red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 with license plates “KENDEL.”

The sheriff’s office says he suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact 434-352-7922.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police received calls of a person shot just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
RPD: Woman shot in Richmond motel room
Janet Buchman, 60, was last seen on March 30 wearing red pajamas and a brown fleece jacket.
Missing Powhatan woman, allegedly left to meet person from internet, found safe
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
FILE: Governor Youngkin Signs Carolina Squat Bill
Governor Youngkin signs over 40 bills into law
Fellow Henrico officers gather around the growing memorial in memory of Officer Trey Sutton.
Friends remember fallen Henrico police officer as funeral arrangements are announced

Latest News

Police Lights
Virginia State Police investigate shooting along I-64 in Henrico
Man killed at Hopewell Wawa gas station
Witnesses: Argument leads to deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station
File
One dead, two injured after Norfolk mall shooting
File
RPD investigate stabbing after man was sent to hospital
Cars wrapped the Wawa on Laburnum Ave. on Saturday.
Richmond Church gives away more than $10,000 in gas to drivers