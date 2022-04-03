Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

RPD investigate stabbing after man was sent to hospital

File
File
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital after being stabbed Saturday evening according to Richmond police.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Dove Street at 5:51 p.m. Saturday, April 2 on reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was immediately transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. There are no further updates at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

N-fused Cannabis Boutique's menu. Monday, March 18, 2022.
Legislators have nipped Virginia’s budding cannabis industry, advocates say
Richmond Police say a woman was killed in a stabbing Friday morning.
Woman killed in stabbing on Bainbridge Street
Richmond Police received calls of a person shot just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
RPD: Woman shot in Richmond motel room
Trey Sutton
‘Just a tremendous individual’: Henrico Police Officer dies after multi-vehicle crash, community mourns
Fellow Henrico officers gather around the growing memorial in memory of Officer Trey Sutton.
Friends remember fallen Henrico police officer as funeral arrangements are announced

Latest News

File
One dead, two injured after Norfolk mall shooting
Cars wrapped the Wawa on Laburnum Ave. on Saturday.
Richmond Church gives away more than $10,000 in gas to drivers
Jake Owen will be coming to the Meadow Event Park Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.
Jake Owen coming to Virginia for After Hours Concert Series
Cars wrapped around and sat idling at the Wawa at the intersection of Creighton Rd. and North...
Church gives away over $10,000 in free gas to drivers