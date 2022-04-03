RPD investigate stabbing after man was sent to hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital after being stabbed Saturday evening according to Richmond police.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Dove Street at 5:51 p.m. Saturday, April 2 on reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was immediately transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. There are no further updates at this time.

