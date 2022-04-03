One dead, two injured after Norfolk mall shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead and two women are currently in the hospital after a shooting took place at MacArthur Mall in Norfolk.

According to WVEC, Norfolk police via Twitter say the incident occurred around 6:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Monticello Avenue Saturday evening.

When Norfolk police arrived, they say one man was found dead at the scene. Two women were sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WVEC says the initial tweet from police says the person killed was a woman but after speaking with a police chief who was on the scene, corrected this report saying the person killed was in fact a man.

#NorfolkPD is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Monticello Ave. A woman has been pronounced dead at the scene. Two women were taken to SNGH with NLT injuries. Call came in around 6:25 p.m. Please avoid the area while #NPD investigates. pic.twitter.com/fgCtJATt8P — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 2, 2022

The scene of this crime is also just a block and a half away from the Granby Street shooting that killed a Virginian-Pilot reporter two weeks ago.

Police are continuing to investigate this situation.

