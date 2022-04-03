Norfolk Police looking for man responsible in triple shooting at mall

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead and two women were wounded after a shooting took place at MacArthur Center in Norfolk.

According to WVEC, Norfolk police via Twitter say the incident occurred around 6:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Monticello Avenue Saturday evening.

When Norfolk police arrived, they say one man was found dead at the scene. Two women were sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man who died has been identified as 33-year-old Roosevelt McKinney.

The police chief says it began as an argument over money between two people. He believes McKinney is related to the shooter.

Police have found surveillance footage of the alleged shooter as well as a person of interest.

#Update #NPDNews Norfolk Police identify homicide victim following shooting at MacArthur Mall. For more details, visit: https://t.co/G4BDCLMzb3

The @nfvacrimeline is offering up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 pic.twitter.com/HIrjNWZF5O — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 3, 2022

Norfolk police are offering up to $1,000 for any information leading to the man’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.