Norfolk Police looking for man responsible in triple shooting at mall
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead and two women were wounded after a shooting took place at MacArthur Center in Norfolk.
According to WVEC, Norfolk police via Twitter say the incident occurred around 6:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Monticello Avenue Saturday evening.
When Norfolk police arrived, they say one man was found dead at the scene. Two women were sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man who died has been identified as 33-year-old Roosevelt McKinney.
The police chief says it began as an argument over money between two people. He believes McKinney is related to the shooter.
Police have found surveillance footage of the alleged shooter as well as a person of interest.
Norfolk police are offering up to $1,000 for any information leading to the man’s arrest.
