No. 4 Virginia baseball beats No. 22 Georgia Tech 13-9 to even series

UVA senior Alex Tappen
UVA senior Alex Tappen
By Mike Shiers
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team bounced back from its first home loss of the season, as the 4th ranked Cavaliers defeated No. 22 Georgia Tech 13-9 in Game Two of their series on Saturday at Disharoon Park.

Griff O’Ferrall went 3-for-6 with 4 RBI from the leadoff spot, while Alex Tappen and Colin Tuft each drove in three runs.

UVA took control of the game with seven runs in the 7th inning, and held on for the win.

Virginia (24-3, 8-3 ACC) and Georgia Tech are scheduled to play the series finale on Sunday at 1pm at Disharoon Park.

