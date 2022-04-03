Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man dead in Petersburg apartment complex shooting

File
File(WCAX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died after a shooting occurred at a Petersburg apartment complex Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 300 block of Crestfall Court for the reports of a person shot at an apartment complex.

When officers arrived at Lieutenant’s Run Apartments, they found a man dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information can call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Police received calls of a person shot just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
RPD: Woman shot in Richmond motel room
Janet Buchman, 60, was last seen on March 30 wearing red pajamas and a brown fleece jacket.
Missing Powhatan woman, allegedly left to meet person from internet, found safe
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
FILE: Governor Youngkin Signs Carolina Squat Bill
Governor Youngkin signs over 40 bills into law
Fellow Henrico officers gather around the growing memorial in memory of Officer Trey Sutton.
Friends remember fallen Henrico police officer as funeral arrangements are announced

Latest News

Police Lights
Virginia State Police investigate shooting along I-64 in Henrico
Man killed at Hopewell Wawa gas station
Witnesses: Argument leads to deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station
Kenneth Bryant, reported missing from Appomattox County
Senior Alert issued for missing Appomattox man
File
One dead, two injured after Norfolk mall shooting