Man dead in Petersburg apartment complex shooting
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died after a shooting occurred at a Petersburg apartment complex Saturday evening.
Police were called to the 300 block of Crestfall Court for the reports of a person shot at an apartment complex.
When officers arrived at Lieutenant’s Run Apartments, they found a man dead at the scene.
Anyone with any information can call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
