Man dead in Petersburg apartment complex shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died after a shooting occurred at a Petersburg apartment complex Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 300 block of Crestfall Court for the reports of a person shot at an apartment complex.

When officers arrived at Lieutenant’s Run Apartments, they found a man dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information can call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

