Hat trick: Blaney wins third consecutive Cup Series pole

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Ryan Blaney is on a roll running for poles. The Team Penske driver turned a lap of 119.782 mph at Richmond Raceway to earn his third consecutive top starting spot in NASCAR’s top series.

It’s the ninth pole for Blaney in 241 career starts, and his third this season.

William Byron will start on the outside of the front row, with Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe in the second row, and Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. next.

Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Aric Almirola complete the top 10.

