Hat trick: Blaney wins third consecutive Cup Series pole

Ryan Blaney speaks about qualifying on the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Ryan Blaney speaks about qualifying on the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)(Stephen Spillman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Ryan Blaney is on a roll running for poles. The Team Penske driver turned a lap of 119.782 mph at Richmond Raceway to earn his third consecutive top starting spot in NASCAR’s top series.

It’s the ninth pole for Blaney in 241 career starts, and his third this season.

William Byron will start on the outside of the front row, with Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe in the second row, and Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. next.

Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Aric Almirola complete the top 10.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

