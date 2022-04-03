Hanover County proposes increased tax relief for elderly and disabled residents

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Increased tax relief for eligible seniors and disabled Hanover residents is one of the items up for consideration by the Board of Supervisors for their budget meeting on April 6.

The Commissioner of the Revenue and the County Administrator recommends that the Board of Supervisors should increase the reach of the tax relief program originally presented on Feb. 16 citing the severity and persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic, higher real estate assessments and high inflation.

Those who want to apply to the program must be 65 years or older or permanently disabled and must own or partially own the property and lived in it on December 31. If the applicant is in a hospital or extended care facility, they can still qualify as long as the house is not rented or leased.

Hanover County has offered this program for many years and out of the 1,200 taxpayers that currently qualify have average tax relief of about $1,270, with many paying no county real estate tax.

The program enhancements and the amounts advertised for public hearing include:

Increasing the net combined financial worth, excluding house values, of elderly or disabled residents from $200,000 to $300,000,

Increasing the maximum income levels within each program tier by $2,500

Increasing relief by 5% in each tier.

If approved, the changes will take effect retroactively to Jan. 1.

According to a release, the estimated amount of relief will continue to a sliding scale but with an increase in total income limits and an increase in the relief percentages for each tier. As proposed, qualified residents with an income less than $25,000 will pay no tax; those with an income of $25,001-$35,000 would receive 80% tax relief; those with an income of $35,001-$45,000 would receive 55% tax relief; and those with an income of $45,001-$55,000 would receive a 30% reduction in their real estate tax bill.

The proposed relief compared to the current program in place would look something like this:

Current Income Current Relief Amended Income Proposed Relief $0 - $22,500 100% $0 - $25,000 100% $22,501 - $32,500 75% $25,001 - $35,000 80% $32,501 - $42,500 50% $35,001 - $45,000 55% $42,501 - $52,500 25% $45,001 - $55,000 30%

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the County Administrator’s proposed budget for 2023 on Wednesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board of Supervisors meeting room at Hanover Courthouse.

