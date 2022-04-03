Hanover County offers day to dispose household hazardous waste recycling, paper shredding

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County is dedicating a day to which residents can dispose of household hazardous waste and bring personal information or documents to shred for free.

Saturday, April 9 between 8 a.m. and noon residents can bring up to 5 gallons of liquids, aerosols and solids classified as household hazardous wastes and any documents needing to be shredded to the Mechanicsville trash and recycling center at 7427 Verdi Lane.

No batteries, tube fluorescent light bulbs, explosives, or radioactive materials will be accepted.

Up to four 10″ by 12″ by 18″ boxes of documents will also be accepted for shredding.

Any materials from businesses or materials from outside of Hanover County will not be accepted.

