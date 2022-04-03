Healthcare Pros
Gibbs nudges Nemechek to win in Xfinity Series at Richmond

Ty Gibbs (54), John Hunter Nemecheck (18), Noah Gragson (9) and Brandon Jones (19) race during...
Ty Gibbs (54), John Hunter Nemecheck (18), Noah Gragson (9) and Brandon Jones (19) race during Stage 2 of a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)(Mike Caudill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Ty Gibbs bumped John Hunter Nemechek from the lead in a furious last-lap battle at Richmond Raceway and won for the third time this season in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.

Gibbs and Nemechek, teammates with Joe Gibbs Racing, got physical over the final several laps, trading the lead and making contact several times until Gibbs nudged Nemechek’s Toyota in turn three of the last lap.

He won by 0.116 seconds. Gibbs said Nemechek owes him a bump but said they were racing for a win, which is hard to come by.

It was the seventh of his career in just 25 races.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

