Forecast: Breezy Sunday with rain ahead for the workweek
Mild temperatures today with strong NW winds
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful today with plenty of sunshine, but we’re tracking rain and thunderstorms possible by the mid-week.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Northwest wind 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 30mph. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 40, highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a few showers by evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
Wednesday: Scattered showers possible early in the morning. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms later in the day. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
