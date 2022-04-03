Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Breezy Sunday with rain ahead for the workweek

Mild temperatures today with strong NW winds
By Sophia Armata
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful today with plenty of sunshine, but we’re tracking rain and thunderstorms possible by the mid-week.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Northwest wind 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 30mph. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 40, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a few showers by evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Scattered showers possible early in the morning. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms later in the day. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

