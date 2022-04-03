Healthcare Pros
Court upholds conviction of man who shot at officers

Anthony J. Slayton
Anthony J. Slayton(Richmond Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia appeals court has upheld the conviction of a man accused of shooting at police officers who were patrolling around a public housing complex in Richmond two years ago.

Anthony J. Slayton was found guilty at a bench trial of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of malicious wounding, maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle, and shooting from a vehicle.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison. Slayton argued that the evidence presented at his trial was insufficient to support his convictions.

The appeals court rejected his claims in an opinion issued this week.

