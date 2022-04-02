Healthcare Pros
Youngkin administration: Election IT project behind schedule

Gov. Glenn Youngkin - (R) Virginia
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says a project to replace the clunky and sometimes-unreliable IT system essential to administering Virginia’s elections is running “critically behind schedule.”

Problems with the Virginia Election Registration Information System, have been well documented for years, and the General Assembly has recently appropriated money for both updates and a full replacement.

But the governor’s office said this week that a contract for the replacement system hasn’t been awarded yet.

A Cabinet official says that work isn’t expected to impact the public or online voter registration.

