Virginia 811: Know what’s below before digging

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In honor of April as National Safe Digging month, the State Corporation Commission’s Division of Utility and Railroad Safety (URS) is reminding people to Know What’s Below to keep underground utility infrastructure damage-free and safe.

URS says the best way to dig safely is to dig with C.A.R.E:

  • Contact Virginia 811 before you dig.
  • Allow the required time for marking the utilities.
  • Respect and protect the marks.
  • Excavate carefully.

Professional contractors, DIY-ers and homeowners alike should always contact 811 Virginia to request a marking for underground utility lines before digging to prevent any physical injuries and property damage which can lead to expensive repairs.

Virginia 811 can be contacted online or by simply calling 811 or 1-800-552-7001 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about safe digging and demolition talk to URS at 804-371-9980 or visit the State Corporation Commission’s Damage Prevention page.

