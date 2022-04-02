South Crater Rd. in Petersburg closed for bridge deck replacement

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - North and southbound lanes of S. Crater Road (Route 301) in Petersburg under I-95 will be closed for continued bridge deck replacements.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close both lanes starting Tuesday, April 3 at 9 p.m. until the morning rush on Thursday, April 14.

At least one direction of S. Crater Rd. will continue to be closed through November.

Commuters should take the following detours:

Southbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301) – Take the ramp to I-95 north and use Exit 52 to take E. Washington St. west. Turn left to take I-95 south back to Exit 50/Route 301.

Northbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301) – Take the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460. Keep left at the fork to continue on BUS 460 east. Turn left onto Winfield Rd. and continue west back to S. Crater Rd.

