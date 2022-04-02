Healthcare Pros
South Crater Rd. in Petersburg closed for bridge deck replacement

Image depicting traffic cones
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - North and southbound lanes of S. Crater Road (Route 301) in Petersburg under I-95 will be closed for continued bridge deck replacements.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close both lanes starting Tuesday, April 3 at 9 p.m. until the morning rush on Thursday, April 14.

At least one direction of S. Crater Rd. will continue to be closed through November.

Portion of South Crater Rd. in Petersburg to close until November

Commuters should take the following detours:

Southbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301) – Take the ramp to I-95 north and use Exit 52 to take E. Washington St. west. Turn left to take I-95 south back to Exit 50/Route 301.

Northbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301) – Take the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460. Keep left at the fork to continue on BUS 460 east. Turn left onto Winfield Rd. and continue west back to S. Crater Rd.

