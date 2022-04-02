RPD: Woman shot at Richmond hotel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are currently responding to the report of a shooting taking place at a hotel Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the Diamond Inn and Suites located in the 1600 block of Robin Hood Rd at 12:43 p.m. on April 2.

When officials arrived, they found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on potential suspects yet.

Police responded to the Diamond Inn and Suites just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. (NBC12)

Currently there is a heavy police presence in the hotel’s parking lot as officers continue to investigate what happened.

