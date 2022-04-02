Powhatan Sheriffs search for missing woman, possibly gone to meet someone from internet

Healthcare Pros
Janet Buchman, 60, was last seen on March 30 wearing red pajamas and a brown fleece jacket.
Janet Buchman, 60, was last seen on March 30 wearing red pajamas and a brown fleece jacket.(Powhatan County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman from.

60-year-old Janet Buchman was reported missing on Thursday, March 31.

Authorities say she may have driven to the Varina or Mechanicsville area to meet up with someone she met online.

Her car is a gray Ford Taurus with the license plate number URW-4148.

Buchman is white, 6′0″, 200 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing red pajamas and a brown fleece jacket on Wednesday, March 30.

Anyone with information on Buchman’s whereabouts can call Deputy Ben Nice at 804-598-5656.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

