More violations found at beagle breeding facility in Cumberland

A recent federal inspection report found new violations at a controversial Cumberland beagle breeding facility that’s become the subject of scrutiny among state and federal lawmakers.

A March 8 report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found five additional violations at the breeding center, owned by Envigo, a global biotechnology company. All were repeat violations, including continued failure to provide adequate veterinary care and unsafe conditions that caused dogs to become stuck in the facility’s flooring and injured by unsafe enclosures. Workers routinely failed to consider the compatibility of dogs bred at the facility or break up fights, which led to serious injuries.

Between November and early March, records showed at least 59 dogs that were wounded in fights, according to the report. Inspectors also found that feeders weren’t being adequately clean, leading to damp and moldy food.

“The facility’s total USDA violations is now 70 since July 2021 and records show eight dogs were euthanized after a fight,” Tasgola Bruner, a spokesperson for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. PETA has spent years advocating for reforms at the breeding center along with other animal welfare activists, including the group SHARK, which first drew attention to the facility in 2017 through drone footage showing hundreds of beagles packed into pens and barking frantically.

