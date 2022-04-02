Healthcare Pros
Missing Powhatan woman, allegedly left to meet person from internet, found safe

Janet Buchman, 60, was last seen on March 30 wearing red pajamas and a brown fleece jacket.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman thanks to the public’s help.

60-year-old Janet Buchman was reported missing on Thursday, March 31.

Authorities say she may have driven to the Varina or Mechanicsville area to meet up with someone she met online.

Her car is a gray Ford Taurus with the license plate number URW-4148.

Buchman is white, 6′0″, 200 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing red pajamas and a brown fleece jacket on Wednesday, March 30.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Buchman was found safe on Sunday, April 3.

