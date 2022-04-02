Jake Owen coming to Virginia for After Hours Concert Series

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Country music singer Jake Owen is coming to Virginia as a part of Meadow Event Park’s After Hours Concert Series.

Owen has nine #1 songs to his name including his recent chart-topper “Best Thing Since Backroads.”

According to a release, his songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere with the 2x platinum single and Most Played Song of the Decade “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” and platinum-certified hits “Beachin,’” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You,” “The One That Got Away” and gold-certified “American Country Love Song.”

His sixth studio album released in 2019, “GREETINGS FROM...JAKE” features three top ten singles including three number one singles “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” “Homemade” and “Made For You”.

A week ago Owen released his newest single “Up There Down Here”.

Jake Owen will be performing at The Meadow Event Park on 13191 Dawn Blvd in Doswell on Friday, Sept. 16.

This rain or shine event opens its gates at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

