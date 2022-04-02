Governor Youngkin signs over 40 bills into law
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed 45 bills into law on Friday some of which include school safety audits, cutting sportsmen fees, and establishing human trafficking training for law enforcement.
“We are here to provide solutions to the problems that matter to Virginians and we are working everyday to serve our parents and students, veterans and law enforcement,” said Governor Youngkin in a release. “I thank these bipartisan legislators for their ability to find common sense solutions for their constituents and the Commonwealth.”
Some of the newly signed law include:
Agriculture & Wildlife
- House Bill 1224, sponsored by Delegate David Bulova, lessens regulatory burdens on best management practices (BMPs) for farmers.
- House Bill 189, sponsored by Delegate Michael Webert, and Senate Bill 509 sponsored by Senator Richard Stuart, provides the right to propagate shellfish by whatever legal means necessary.
Veterans & Military
- House Bill 17 sponsored by Delegate Buddy Fowler and Senate Bill 618 sponsored by Senator Richard Stuart, clarifies that members of military color guards, honor guards and veterans service organizations are exempt from the crime of unlawful paramilitary activity when the member is participating in training and education exercises, funerals, parades, or other public ceremonies
- House Bill 540, sponsored by Delegate Danica Roem, extends driver’s licenses to accommodate for military deployments.
Public Safety
- House Bill 748, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell and Senate Bill 150, sponsored by Senator John Edwards, modernizes the DNA data bank sample tracking system.
- House Bill 907, sponsored by Delegate Emily Brewer and Senate Bill 526, sponsored by Senator Louise Lucas, streamlines battery-charged fence security systems permissions.
- House Bill 283, sponsored by Delegate Emily Brewer and Senate Bill 467, sponsored by Senator Jill Vogel, establish training standards for law enforcement to recognize, prevent, and report human trafficking.
- House Bill 756, sponsored by Delegate Les Adams and Senate Bill 614, sponsored by Senator Bill Stanley, gives Commonwealth’s Attorneys with more information to protect communities from violent criminals.
Transportation
- House Bill 67, sponsored by Delegate James Edmunds, provides for more road safety.
- House Bill 179 & Senate Bill 186, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bloxom and Senator Emmett Hanger, closes the loophole on farm use placards.
- House Bill 703, sponsored by Delegate Mark Keam, gives localities the option to pay the fee for specialty license plates in lieu of prepaid applications.
Education
- House Bill 741, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell, requires local schools to create a detailed and accurate floor plan for school safety audits.
- House Bill 246, sponsored by Delegate Terry Kilgore and Senate Bill 596, sponsored by Senator Todd Pillion, allows excused absences for students in 4-H education programs.
- House Bill 1146, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell, authorizes governmental entities like community colleges to train and test for commercial driver’s licenses.
- House Bill 418, sponsored by Delegate Karrie Delaney, streamlines the At-Risk Add-On program established by Section 22.1-199.1 of the Code of Virginia to remove a program which evidence shows does not addresses key deficits of young readers struggling.
Government
- House Bill 733, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell, and Senate Bill 316, sponsored by Senator Dave Marsden, clarifies circumstances for sharing the records of children receiving coordinated services.
- House Bill 470, sponsored by Delegate David Bulova and Senate Bill 197 sponsored by Senator Monty Mason, clarifies the powers of property owners associations.
- House Bill 1019, sponsored by Delegate Emily Brewer and Senate Bill 444, sponsored by Senator Jennifer Boysko, accelerates broadband infrastructure with state owned property.
- House Bill 774, sponsored by Delegate Keith Hodges and Senate Bill 499, sponsored by Lynwood Lewis, creates a task force to analyze renewable energy facilities’ life cycles.
Health
- House Bill 598, sponsored by Delegate Cliff Hayes, streamlines surgical technologists certification.
- House Bill 1345, sponsored by Delegate Matthew Fariss, adds Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk to the Virginia Transplant Council.
- House Bill 555, sponsored by Delegate Cliff Hayes, lets health care providers notify patients electronically of patient records transfers.
- House Bill 738 sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell and Senate Bill 691 sponsored by Senator & Monty Mason, requires court ordered evaluations of a defendant’s competency to stand trial to be provided by Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
- Senate Bill 103, sponsored by Senator Lionell Spruill, Sr., updates provisions of the Shipping and Logistics Headquarters Grant Program originally established in 2021.
For a full list of the bills Governor Youngkin signed, click here.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.