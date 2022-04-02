Goochland Fire-Rescue saves three-legged cat trapped behind wall
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Fire-Rescue in Goochland County were called on the report of a cat trapped behind a wall in her owner’s home.
Three-legged cat Obadiah ventured into the house’s attic and fell into an open space, trapping her in the walls.
Fire-rescue and Goochland Animal Protection Director Tim Clough were called to the residence and through thermal imaging, they were able to locate Obadian between the wall and a bathtub.
The “three-legged troublemaker” was handed back to her family without even a scratch.
