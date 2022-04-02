Forecast: Quiet weekend with rain ahead for the workweek

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cold this morning then temperatures near average during the afternoon both today & tomorrow.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny after a cold start. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Northwest wind 10-20 mph. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Early AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a few showers by evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Scattered showers possible, especially through the morning. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms later in the day. Lows in the upper 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

