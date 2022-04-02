Healthcare Pros
Benjamin Harrison Bridge closed due to structure fire

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - All northbound and southbound lanes of Jordan Point Road (Route 156)/Roxbury Road (Route 106) are closed at the Benjamin Harrison Bridge due to a nearby structure fire.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says local drivers can use the following detour:

Take Jordan Point Road (Route 106/156) south to Route 10 west. Take I-295 north to Route 5 (Exit 22A) and back to Jordan Point Road (Route 106/156).

Anyone traveling through can use I-295 and I-64 or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry as alternate routes to the Hampton Roads area.

VDOT says drivers can expect delays.

