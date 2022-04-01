Healthcare Pros
Woman killed in stabbing on Bainbridge Street

Police say this was a domestic incident
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police say a woman has been killed in a stabbing Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Bainbridge Street for the report of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found the woman stabbed. She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Police say this was a domestic incident.

