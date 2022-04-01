Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Warner, Kaine want dog breeding facility stripped of license

Tim Kaine and Mark Warner
Tim Kaine and Mark Warner(Office of Tim Kaine and Office of Mark Warner)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s U.S. senators are calling on a federal agency to immediately suspend the license of a dog breeding facility where recent inspections found repeated animal welfare violations.

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner issued a joint letter Thursday calling on the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to suspend Envigo’s license for its Cumberland facility for 21 days, move to revoke its license outright and consider civil penalties of up to $730,000.

They wrote that it was clear the company had been “derelict in its duty” to provide humane care to the dogs there.

The company breeds dogs for research and didn’t immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Trey Sutton
‘Just a tremendous individual’: Henrico Police Officer dies after multi-vehicle crash, community mourns
On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 12200 block of...
Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy
Zachary A. Murray
Police identify woman killed in Chesterfield shooting; suspect arrested
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado threat ends after eventful afternoon
A United States Navy plane crashed into the water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Wednesday...
1 dead, 2 injured after U.S. Navy plane crashes in Virginia’s Eastern Shore

Latest News

This undated electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Fox tests positive for rabies in Louisa County
Virginia State University President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah
VSU president appointed to Biden’s board of advisors for HBCUs
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado threat ends after eventful afternoon
Groceries are expected to increase up to 4%, while gas will stay about the same or rise further.
Food prices expected to rise up to 4% in 2022