VSU president appointed to Biden’s board of advisors for HBCUs

Virginia State University President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah(Virginia State University)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - The White House has selected Virginia State University President Dr. Makola Abdullah to serve on President Joe Biden’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The board is part of the White House’s initiative to advance educational equity.

The mission is to strengthen the capacity of HBCUs to ensure the highest-quality education and increase the chances for them to be a part of federal programs.

Dr. Abdullah is one of just 18 people selected.

