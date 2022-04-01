Healthcare Pros
VDOT seeks public input on potential transportation improvements

(WDBJ)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking for public input on five studies for potential transportation improvements in central Virginia.

Public input will be accepted through April 22 online.

Here are the following projects:

U.S. Route 60 (Semmes Avenue) in the City of Richmond

  • Address bicycle, pedestrian and vehicle safety, along with access needs and travel demand management.

Route 1 (Chamberlayne Avenue) in the City of Richmond

  • Improve vehicle safety and pedestrian, bicycle, and transit access.

U.S. Route 360 (Mechanicsville Turnpike) in the City of Richmond/Henrico County

  • Address bicycle and pedestrian safety concerns, and look at congestion mitigation.

Parham Road in Henrico County

  • Address congestion mitigation and capacity preservation, along with bike and pedestrian safety.

Route 147 (Huguenot Road) in Chesterfield County

  • Address vehicle and pedestrian safety, congestion mitigation and capacity preservation.

To learn more about the projects and give feedback, click the project names above or click here.

