Two men injured in Petersburg double-shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg are investigating a double-shooting that happened early Friday morning

Officers say the shooting occurred at the intersection of E. Washington Street and Crater Road, and two men were found in the 2100 block of N. Whitehill Drive with gunshot wounds.

Both victims have been transported to the hospital, one with a non-life-threatening injury, and the other with possible life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

