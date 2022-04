RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is closing all of its housing waitlists.

Applications will no longer be accepted for any bedroom size on any waitlist after April 13.

The closure will not affect anyone who applied prior to April 13.

Effective April 13, 2022, RRHA will be closing ALL of its wait lists. No applications will be accepted after April 13, 2022. This closure does not apply to any who applied to any wait list prior to April 13, 2022. pic.twitter.com/6Hrr16tLen — RRHA (@VibrantRRHA) March 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.