Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police arrest man who fatally stabbed woman in April

Carl Williams was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 without incident.
Carl Williams was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 without incident.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested and charged the man who fatally stabbed a Richmond woman in April.

On April 1, around 8:09 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Bainbridge Street for the report of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found 59-year-old Michelle Manuel of Richmond had been stabbed. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Richmond Police say a woman was killed in a stabbing Friday morning.
Richmond Police say a woman was killed in a stabbing Friday morning.(NBC12)

Police say this was a domestic incident. On Thursday, Oct. 27, detectives and the U.S Marshals arrested 69-year-old Carl Williams of Richmond and charged him with Manuel’s murder.

He was arrested without incident.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
Police say just before 5 a.m. Oct. 27, the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera...
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint
Kelvin A. Hunter, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and two counts...
Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting
Chesterfield Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield

Latest News

Hanover launches new program combatting teacher shortage
Hanover launches new program to combat teacher shortage
Adam Oakes' family and others in the VCU community called for the school to stop the...
VCU pauses branded beer initiative with Hardywood
The range of tax relief reductions for individual vehicles is estimated to be between $137 and...
Hanover County to lower 2022 personal property taxes
Rep. Bob Good (left) and Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg are running for a season in the 5th...
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district
At a news conference Thursday afternoon, the president of the association said they’ve already...
Richmond Coalition of Police throws support behind city’s interim police chief