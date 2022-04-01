Police arrest man who fatally stabbed woman in April

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested and charged the man who fatally stabbed a Richmond woman in April.

On April 1, around 8:09 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Bainbridge Street for the report of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found 59-year-old Michelle Manuel of Richmond had been stabbed. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Richmond Police say a woman was killed in a stabbing Friday morning. (NBC12)

Police say this was a domestic incident. On Thursday, Oct. 27, detectives and the U.S Marshals arrested 69-year-old Carl Williams of Richmond and charged him with Manuel’s murder.

He was arrested without incident.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

