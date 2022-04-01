News to Know for April 1: Henrico Doctors’ Pediatric Units close; Police community in mourning; Bill to cap insulin prices introduced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s April Fools Day, and the dry weather we are expecting today and into the weekend is not a joke! Let’s dive into our top headlines!

Henrico Doctor’s Pediatric Unit Closes

Today, the pediatric units at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital will close its doors after serving the community for over 26 years.

A spokeswoman for HCA Virginia told us back in January that the average number of daily patients had been low since before the pandemic--

She added that increased demand in other medical areas also led to the decision.

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital will still provide emergency care to the young population but through the traditional emergency room.

If admission is needed to a pediatric unit, that patient would then be transferred to one of the community pediatric units.

Capping Insulin Prices

The rising costs of drugs like insulin have forced thousands of Virginians with diabetes to make tough choices. Some have had to go without their medication altogether because they simply could not afford it.

It’s a problem clinical investigator Dr. Aaron Hartman says he sees more of in his patients.

“It’s a problem I’ve had with patients for the past 10 years,” Hartman said. “I had a diabetic patient who had COVID, and when he got out of the hospital, we started him on a long-acting medication, which was great for stabilizing his sugars. But the problem was that he could no longer afford it, so he ran out of his medication three weeks ago. He came to see me, and we’re going to start him out on an OK drug.”

Now weeks after the President called on Congress to cap the price of insulin - lawmakers are on the path to doing just that.

This week, Senator Tim Kaine announced that he had co-sponsored a bill introduced by Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, called ‘The Affordable Insulin Now Act,’ which would cap insulin at $35 per month for people with private insurance and Medicare.

“No one should have to choose between paying for their medication and keeping food on the table,” Kaine said in a statement. “I’m proud to co-sponsor legislation that would cap out-of-pocket costs of insulin and help working families make ends meet.”

The House also appears ready to pass similar legislation to cap the out-of-pocket costs for insulin to just $35, but support on the Senate side remains unclear.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he supports both efforts to lower the cost of insulin and wants a vote after Easter.

Henrico Police In Mourning

A Henrico Police officer has died after a multi-vehicle crash along Rt. 301 Wednesday evening.

Officer Trey Sutton died after a multi-vehicle crash at Chamberlayne and Wilkson Roads Wednesday night.

Update – Vehicle Crash Involving Henrico Officers – Henrico County Police mourns the loss of one of our own after a... Posted by Henrico County Police on Thursday, March 31, 2022

A memorial is continuing to grow for the fallen officer outside the Villa Park Police Station.

Chief English says officer Sutton was hired last year and graduated from the police academy last month.

“I look at him as someone that had so much to give to this community,” Chief English said.

Chief English says alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash - but they’re still working to determine the cause.

VSU’s President Appointed to Pres. Biden’s Board of Advisors for HBCUs

Virginia State University President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah (Virginia State University)

The White House has selected Virginia State University president, Dr. Makola Abdullah, to serve on the president’s board of advisors on historically black colleges and Universities.

The board is all part of the White House’s initiative of advancing educational equity.

The mission is to strengthen the capacity of HBCUs to ensure the highest-quality education and increase the chances for them to be a part of federal programs.

Dr. Abdullah is one of just 18 people selected.

Dry End To The Workweek

Looks like we will have a quiet weekend ahead!

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy, with highs in the low 60s.

Final Thought

“Always keep your eyes open. Keep watching. Because whatever you see can inspire you.” — Grace Coddington

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.