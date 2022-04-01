Man arrested in connection to Titus Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead Tuesday morning.

At 6:38 a.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Titus Street for the report of a person down. Once on scene, they found Isaiah Lee dead in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

Cameron Gaines, 20, was arrested in Chesterfield County without incident. Gaines has been charged with carjacking, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony relating to the homicide.

Police say additional charges are pending.

