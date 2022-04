HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A reminder for Hanover residents! The county-wide leash law goes into effect on Friday.

That means even in rural areas, it is now illegal for dogs to be running off their property without that leash.

The enforcement lasts through June 30th.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

