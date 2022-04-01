Hanover County warns of traffic congestion ahead of NASCAR race

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR returns to the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County this weekend.

Ahead of the race, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office warns drivers of anticipated traffic congestion on some of the county’s roadways.

On April 2, the ToyotaCare 250 race will start at 1:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said Meadowbridge Road would be congested all day, with most traffic happening in the late morning and mid-afternoon.

On April 3, the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race will get underway at 3:30 p.m. The majority of traffic on Meadowbridge Road will happen during mid-afternoon and late evening.

Those traveling on I-295 can use Chamberlayne Road, and Mechanicsville Turnpike exits as alternatives to Meadowbridge Road. The sheriff’s office said drivers should also avoid Atlee Road, especially on Sunday, and utilize Shady Grove Road as an alternative.

Deputies will monitor traffic on Meadowbridge Road and assist when needed.

