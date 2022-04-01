Friends remember fallen Henrico police officer as funeral arrangements are announced

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have announced funeral arrangements for one of its officers killed in the line of duty this week.

Officer Trey Sutton, 24, of Chesterfield, died at the hospital from injuries sustained during a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road.

Sutton’s visitation and funeral arrangements are as follows:

VISITATION Tuesday, April 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Victory Tabernacle Church located at 11700 Genito Road, Midlothian, Virginia 23112 (open to the public)

MEMORIAL SERVICE Wednesday, April 6 at 11 a.m. at Victory Tabernacle Church



“Officer Sutton will be interred following the funeral at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens… in Hopewell,” a police spokesman said.

Just days after his death, fellow officers and friends of Sutton opened up about the kind of man he was.

The officer’s death has been a tough one to handle for the police division, but amid the grief, officers said they are also focused on remembering the good times they had with their “silent cheerleader.”

“Quiet and confident, but he had the kindness in him that if you needed it, it was there,” said Officer Matthew Cayne.

Cayne said fellow rookie officer Trey Sutton was his best friend, but also had personal connections with so many others.

“He might not say it in the crowd, but he would pull you aside and genuinely talk to you and be sincere,” Cayne added. “I think his sincerity was one of his biggest traits about him.”

The group bonded together quickly at the police academy, all graduating with Sutton back in February. On Friday, many of them recalled the fond memories during training and his positive attitude.

Officer Trey Sutton and others in the academy photographed at Drive Shack. (Grace Crook)

“Trey and Tyler always ended up behind me, for some reason on the run and they would never let me quit,” said Officer Grace Crook.

For Officer Morteza Mahmoudi, he said Trey was like a big brother to him; helping him get through the challenges he faced at the academy with English not being his first language.

“The day of graduation he just gave me the biggest hug and say we made it,” Mahmoudi said. “That memory is going to be with me forever.”

Before joining Henrico Police, Sutton was an electrician. However, he gave that up to fulfill a dream he always had, being a police officer and serving his community.

“The day before this all happened, we were out together, driving on I-95 and he said, ‘Man I love being a police officer’,” Cayne said. “‘I know where I am, and this is what I was meant to be doing’.”

According to his friends, Sutton was committed to making a difference, and jumping into action at any given minute.

“He quite literally was someone who would run into a burning building to help people,” Cayne said. “He did it and I think that speaks to his character.”

Cayne said Sutton was one scene of a house fire in March and thought there may be children inside.

“Without a word he ran in,” he added.

The rookie officers are now determined to keep that love for the job strong in themselves as they lean on one another.

Henrico Police Academy photo February 2022. (Henrico Police)

“It’s not something you can really train for until you go through it,” said Officer Chip Sturek. “Being able to talk to my brothers and sisters about what I feel, what I’m thinking, whatever’s on my mind – I just let it fly. Just knowing that they’re able to listen to it and understand it has been a real big help.”

“We talk about the feelings we have, but we make a point to talk about the funny stories we have,” said Officer Tyler Eakes. “Everyone up here would say he’d be laughing at us for crying about it, but we try to remember him the right way, the way he would do it.”

The outpour of support from the community through this growing memorial also brings comfort to Sutton’s friends and family.

The 24-year-old leaves behind a fiancé whom he was expected to marry in June.

“You’ll see written on the flowers where people came from and it’s not just people from Henrico, it’s people from all over who are coming to support it,” Crook said. “It’s very special.”

Meanwhile, the Henrico Police Foundation (HPF) is prepared to accept and distribute donations made on behalf of Officer Sutton or Officer Petrohovich, the other officer critically injured in the crash.

“Persons or businesses interested in donating funds can do so by credit/debit card or PayPal through the HPF website or they can send a check to the Henrico Police Foundation (P.O. Box 3165, Glen Allen, VA 23058),” Henrico police said. “Donations can be designated for either or both officers by indicating the officer’s name in the memo line on the donation link on the website or on the check. The Foundation will ensure the officers’ families receive 100% of donations received on their behalf.”

Henrico police said the circumstances leading up to Wednesday’s crash remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.