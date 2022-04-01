Healthcare Pros
Fox tests positive for rabies in Louisa County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
This undated electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows rabies virions, dark and bullet-shaped, within an infected tissue sample.(F. A. Murphy/CDC via AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) -The Blue Ridge Health District and Louisa County Animal Control said a gray fox tested positive for rabies in the county.

It was found in the area of Paddock Wood Road on March 29.

The fox was sent for rabies testing, and the results were positive on March 31.

Anyone who believes they were exposed should call the Louisa County Environmental Health office at 540-967-3707.

The sheriff’s office released the following tips to limit possible exposures:

  • Vaccinate pets. Virginia law requires domestic animals to be vaccinated against rabies.
  • Avoid contact with wild animals, such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, or stray cats and dogs.
  • Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs.
  • Report stray animals to your local animal control agency.
  • Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.
  • Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

