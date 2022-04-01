Forecast: Dry end to the workweek!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drier end to the work week and quiet weekend ahead!

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. West wind 20-30 mph. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. West wind 15-25 mph. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible by evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

