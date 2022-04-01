Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Forecast: Dry end to the workweek!

Temperatures return to the low 60s today
By Sophia Armata
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drier end to the work week and quiet weekend ahead!

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. West wind 20-30 mph. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. West wind 15-25 mph. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible by evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Trey Sutton
‘Just a tremendous individual’: Henrico Police Officer dies after multi-vehicle crash, community mourns
Zachary A. Murray
Police identify woman killed in Chesterfield shooting; suspect arrested
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado threat ends after eventful afternoon
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Deputies say at this point, foul play cannot be ruled out
Deputies: Death investigation underway after man’s body found in Dinwiddie

Latest News

Forecast: Drier and breezy Friday
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado threat ends after eventful afternoon
Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible this evening
Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible this evening
Thursday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day- Warm and windy with showers. Strong storms possible...
Thursday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day- Warm and windy with showers. Strong storms possible later