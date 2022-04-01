Fans gear up for weekend of races at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of fans are flocking to the Richmond Raceway for a weekend of races.

The Whelen Modification Tour kicked off this weekend’s races. Officials said it’s the first time NASCAR has returned to the Richmond Raceway in full swing since the pandemic.

“[It] feels like old times - they’re so many people that are excited to be back out here,” Dennis Bickmeier, president of the Richmond Raceway said.

The weekend will be full of live music, food, drinks, and other activities that’s getting the party started.

“That’s all before you go in and start watching some great racing action,” Bickmeier said. “So, I would say the racing is the combination of the great day at the race track. They’re so many other things to see and do when you’re here,” he said.

Camping sites are already sold out for fans who come for the full experience.

“We haven’t been to a Richmond race in a long time, that’s probably my most exciting [thing]”, Cathy Manning, a race fan said. “That and because racing has started up again with the fans being able to attend in the stands and everything,” her husband Bill said.

In the grandstands is where thousands will witness history as 20-year-old Rajah Caruth gets behind the wheel of a Virginia State University themed race car. The Washington D.C. native’s debut this weekend makes him the third Black driver to compete nationally with NASCAR.

Whether new to the stands or returning to old stomping grounds fans are ready to cheer on their favorite drivers.

After Friday night’s race, drivers will take to the track Saturday at 1:30 for the Toyota 250 race starting at 1:30 p.m. The highly anticipated 67th annual Toyota 400 Cup Series race takes off Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.