Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Disputed school admissions policy OK’d pending appeal

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has granted a request from a Virginia school system to continue using a challenged admissions policy while it appeals a ruling that found it discriminates against Asian American students.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a ruling Thursday that Fairfax County Public Schools can continue to use its new admissions policy at the highly selective Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

A judge rejected the new policy in a February ruling, saying that impermissible “racial balancing” was at its core.

The school is often ranked as one of the best public high schools in the country.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Trey Sutton
‘Just a tremendous individual’: Henrico Police Officer dies after multi-vehicle crash, community mourns
Zachary A. Murray
Police identify woman killed in Chesterfield shooting; suspect arrested
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado threat ends after eventful afternoon
N-fused Cannabis Boutique's menu. Monday, March 18, 2022.
Legislators have nipped Virginia’s budding cannabis industry, advocates say
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Reach Out and Read
Reach Out and Read: Doctors prescribe reading for young children
Traffic alert generic
Hanover County warns of traffic congestion ahead of NASCAR race
Currently, the state’s only publicly run psychiatric hospital for children and adolescents is...
With nowhere else to go, some Virginia foster children have been sleeping in government offices
Richmond Police say a woman was killed in a stabbing Friday morning.
Woman killed in stabbing on Bainbridge Street
Raymond L. Johnson of Henrico pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to participate in an...
Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in dog fighting conspiracy