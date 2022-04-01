Chesterfield Schools works to fill 200 teacher positions, but this number could go up

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools has filled all their bus driver positions in the district, but there may be a big need for teachers in the upcoming school year.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Chesterfield County Public Schools said the district has about 200 teacher openings for the upcoming school year, but the spokesperson said this number is likely to increase.

In response to the vacancies, the school district said it is holding job fairs, including one on April 26, focused on high-needs schools. Chesterfield Schools also offers stipends for teachers at those high-needs schools in the upcoming school year.

Ben Pearson-Nelson, president of the Chesterfield County Council of PTAS, said the district looks to fill roughly 500 teacher vacancies every summer. Pearson-Nelson believes there could be close to 700 vacancies this summer with the current openings.

“Teachers are saying, ‘I don’t know how I can do teaching under these conditions. It’s a stressful job. It’s become more stressful under COVID,’” Pearson-Nelson said.

Pearson-Nelson attributes the vacancies to a number of factors, including low morale.

“It makes me incredibly anxious. I think it makes all parents and teachers really concerned,” he said. “The fewer teachers you have, the more stress is put upon the teachers that remain.”

In addition to this, Pearson-Nelson believes low pay for teachers is also a contributing factor.

“Coupled with the private sector opening up jobs that are paying more, a lot of teachers are looking at that option saying, ‘Well, I can have less stress with a job with more pay and benefits, and that will pull more people away,’” he said.

According to an online pay scale, the starting rate for teachers in Chesterfield County Public Schools is $46,000.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Chesterfield County Public Schools said they’ve prioritized pay for employees in the last budget season and the current budget underway.

“We are committed to fairly compensating our employees; this is imperative to recruit and retain the very best workforce and be competitive in this market,” said the spokesperson.

Pearson-Nelson believes pay will also be at the forefront of recruiting more teachers for the classrooms.

“I do think just given the sheer number of available teachers, we have to think about the investment in terms of pay,” Pearson-Nelson said. “If we don’t have that, nothing else will work.”

Chesterfield Schools is also looking at more ways to attract teachers, including the “Mirror Me” program. The school district said this program is aimed to increase the number of minority teachers in the district and to showcase the teaching profession overall.

