Chesterfield looking for poll workers
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - While the general election may be months away - Chesterfield County is on the lookout for poll workers.
Here are some of the qualifications:
- Be a registered voter of the Commonwealth of Virginia
- Enjoy meeting people and serving the public
- Be able to take direction, pay attention to detail, and not be easily distracted
- Be able to sit and/or stand for long periods of time
- Be able to lift 40 pounds with assistance
- Be available to work on election day from 5 a.m. until all the results have been tabulated and reported
- Not hold elected office or be the employee of an elected official
To sign up to become an officer of election, you can visit the county’s website, or call (804) 748-1471.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.