Chesterfield looking for poll workers

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - While the general election may be months away - Chesterfield County is on the lookout for poll workers.

Here are some of the qualifications:

Be a registered voter of the Commonwealth of Virginia

Enjoy meeting people and serving the public

Be able to take direction, pay attention to detail, and not be easily distracted

Be able to sit and/or stand for long periods of time

Be able to lift 40 pounds with assistance

Be available to work on election day from 5 a.m. until all the results have been tabulated and reported

Not hold elected office or be the employee of an elected official

To sign up to become an officer of election, you can visit the county’s website, or call (804) 748-1471.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.