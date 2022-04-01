Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield looking for poll workers

While the general election may be months away - Chesterfield County is on the lookout for poll workers.
While the general election may be months away - Chesterfield County is on the lookout for poll workers.(WHSV)
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - While the general election may be months away - Chesterfield County is on the lookout for poll workers.

Here are some of the qualifications:

  • Be a registered voter of the Commonwealth of Virginia
  • Enjoy meeting people and serving the public
  • Be able to take direction, pay attention to detail, and not be easily distracted
  • Be able to sit and/or stand for long periods of time
  • Be able to lift 40 pounds with assistance
  • Be available to work on election day from 5 a.m. until all the results have been tabulated and reported
  • Not hold elected office or be the employee of an elected official

To sign up to become an officer of election, you can visit the county’s website, or call (804) 748-1471.

