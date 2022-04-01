Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Alex Jones loses bid to avoid fines in Sandy Hook case

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge on Friday rejected Infowars host Alex Jones’ bid to avoid escalating daily fines for missing a deposition in a lawsuit by relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, who sued the conspiracy theorist for saying the massacre was a hoax.

Judge Barbara Bellis in Waterbury kept in place her ruling that fines Jones $25,000 per weekday, beginning Friday, and increasing by $25,000 each weekday until he appears at a deposition.

Jones had asked Bellis to put her ruling on hold while he appeals the fines to the state Supreme Court. His lawyers said he plans to attend a deposition in Connecticut on April 11. If he does not appear until then, his fines would total $525,000.

Jones said he did not attend a deposition scheduled last week in Austin, Texas, where he lives, because he was too ill to attend. Bellis said there was not enough evidence Jones was too ill to appear at the deposition.

Twenty first graders and six educators were killed in the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey Sutton
‘Just a tremendous individual’: Henrico Police Officer dies after multi-vehicle crash, community mourns
Zachary A. Murray
Police identify woman killed in Chesterfield shooting; suspect arrested
N-fused Cannabis Boutique's menu. Monday, March 18, 2022.
Legislators have nipped Virginia’s budding cannabis industry, advocates say
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado threat ends after eventful afternoon
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Chesterfield Schools is looking to fill 200 teaching positions, but this number could grow in...
Chesterfield Schools works to fill 200 teacher positions, but this number could go up
Fellow Henrico officers gather around the growing memorial in memory of Officer Trey Sutton.
Friends remember fallen Henrico police officer as funeral arrangements are announced
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion...
Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction
FILE - President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley...
Federal tax probe into Biden’s son, Hunter, moves forward