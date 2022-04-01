Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Advocacy centers raising awareness for child abuse prevention

By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Foothills Child Advocacy Center is uniting groups from all over Virginia to try to collectively heal child abuse.

The Freedom of Speech Wall on the Downtown Mall became an ideal canvas to help spread some important messages Friday, April 1.

“This is happening in our community and in every community,” Janice Dinkins-Davidson with Children’s Advocacy Centers of Virginia said.

She says more than 30,000 cases of child abuse are reported in the commonwealth each year.

“There are people out here really working hard to take care of these kids,” Dinkins-Davidson said.

Eight advocacy centers came together for Friday’s event at the chalk wall.

“These are quotes from either children or caregivers who have had services at the various CAACs in Virginia,” said Dinkins-Davidson pointing to the wall.

These centers are where law enforcement, protective services, mental health clinicians, medical professionals, and victim advocates all work together to help children heal.

“They do this every day. They protect children from child abuse, they listen to their voices, they hear their experiences,” Dinkins-Davidson said.

Friday was the first time these groups have gotten together since the coronavirus pandemic began, though it won’t be the last.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Trey Sutton
‘Just a tremendous individual’: Henrico Police Officer dies after multi-vehicle crash, community mourns
Zachary A. Murray
Police identify woman killed in Chesterfield shooting; suspect arrested
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado threat ends after eventful afternoon
N-fused Cannabis Boutique's menu. Monday, March 18, 2022.
Legislators have nipped Virginia’s budding cannabis industry, advocates say
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin - (R) Virginia
Youngkin administration: Election IT project behind schedule
Virginia State Capitol
No quick fix, as lawmakers return for special session
Fans gear up for a weekend of races at the Richmond Raceway
Fans gear up for weekend of races at Richmond Raceway
Fellow Henrico officers gather around the growing memorial in memory of Officer Trey Sutton.
Friends remember fallen Henrico police officer as funeral arrangements are announced
Chesterfield Schools is looking to fill 200 teaching positions, but this number could grow in...
Chesterfield Schools works to fill 200 teacher positions, but this number could go up