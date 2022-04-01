2 charged in connection to shooting into home, leading deputies on chase

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office charged two people in connection to shots being fired into a home and leading deputies on a chase.

On March 29, the sheriff’s office was called to the 1000 block of CCC Road after a caller reported two people fired shots into the home, and a person was shot.

Deputies arrived and gave first aid to a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another deputy headed to the scene saw a vehicle that matched the suspects’ description.

The deputy tried pulling the car over, but officials said the driver did not stop.

Deputies were led on a chase down several roadways, through the Town of Mineral and Route 33 towards Hanover County.

Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, and the chase ended.

The vehicle was later found in a cul-de-sac off Windy Knight Road in Montpelier. The suspects were then taken into custody.

“Our Louisa Deputies did a terrific job in responding quickly to assist the victim of this violent act to ensure their safety,” Sheriff Donnie Lowe said. “While other deputies reacted professionally and with due regard to public safety, ending the pursuit. These deputies were able to develop a perimeter with the assistance of other LCSO deputies and members of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Then while checking the area inside the perimeter and locating the suspect’s vehicle, were able to bring this tragic incident to a safe conclusion. Great job LCSO deputies!”

Erann Ohse, 24, and Andrew Poindexter, 25, both of Fredericksburg, were arrested and charged with the following.

Ohse

Maliciously Shoot, with intent to maim, disfigure or kill. (F)

Maliciously discharge a firearm within an occupied building (F)

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony (F)

Poindexter

Maliciously discharge a firearm within a building or dwelling house when occupied (Principal in the 2 nd Degree)

Unlawfully shoot in the commission of a Felony (Principle in the 2nd Degree)

Maliciously shoot with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill (Principle in the 2nd degree)

Felony Elude

Reckless Driving X3

Failure to stop at Red Light/Stop Sign X2

Reckless Driving by speed over 85 mph X1

