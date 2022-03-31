Woman killed in Chesterfield shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting near an apartment complex that left one woman dead.

Officers were called to Alfalfa Lane just after midnight. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say they have taken a suspect into custody, and there is no threat to the community.

At this time, the victim’s identity is not being released until the next of kin has been notified.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone who has information about what happened can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

