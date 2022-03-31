Woman fighting for her life after Chesterfield shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot near a Chesterfield apartment complex overnight Thursday.

Officers were called to Alfalfa Lane just after midnight. The woman was rushed to the hospital, and police say they do have a person of interest in custody.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone who has information about what happened can call Chesterfield Police.

