Woman fighting for her life after Chesterfield shooting

Police confirm they do have a person of interest in custody
A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot near a Chesterfield apartment complex
(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot near a Chesterfield apartment complex overnight Thursday.

Officers were called to Alfalfa Lane just after midnight. The woman was rushed to the hospital, and police say they do have a person of interest in custody.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone who has information about what happened can call Chesterfield Police.

