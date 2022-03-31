Virginia jail officer charged with trying to bring drugs into facility

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Riverside Regional Jail officer has been charged with trying to bring drugs into the facility.

Officials said the arrest comes after several months of an internal investigation.

Prince George County Detectives and Riverside Regional Jail investigators said they came up with a plan to intercept the suspect, TiJuan Collins before he had the chance to bring drugs into the facility.

When Collins arrived for his shift, he was met by investigators.

Officials said they found Collins to have suspected illegal drugs and $600. A firearm and other items were also found in his vehicle.

The jail said it has recently implemented new measures to stop contraband from getting into the facility and catch those who try.

Collins faces multiple drug and firearm charges.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.