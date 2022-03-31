Virginia awarded more than $65 million in federal funding to lower utility prices

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced Thursday Virginia will get more than $65 million in federal funding to help lower utility costs, according to Kaine’s team.

Eligible organizations will be able to apply for funding, which comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law in the coming weeks.

The funding will allow the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to work with organizations across the Commonwealth that provide weatherization services to make homes more energy-efficient.

Kaine’s team says the program will save an average of $372 in annual energy savings for families. It will also help low-income families who spend an average of 13.9% of their income on energy costs save money.

“Virginia continues to benefit from the bipartisan infrastructure law,” said the Senators. “We’re glad this funding will be used to make homes more energy efficient, help Virginia families save money by lowering their utility costs, and improve the health and safety of communities.”

The funding can be used for mechanical, building, electric and water, health and safety, and education measures, such as upgrading heating or cooling systems, installing energy efficient light sources, and installing insulation. 8,487 Virginia homes have been weatherized since 2010.

For information on how to apply, click here. For local providers in Virginia, click here.

