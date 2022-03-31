Trial for plasma center stabbing suspect in Petersburg continued
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The trial for the man charged with stabbing three people at a plasma donation center in 2019 has been continued.
Jarique Shannon is facing seven charges - including malicious wounding and animal cruelty,
Shannon is accused of stabbing two women and a man in the Octopharma Plasma Center on July 4, 2019.
The animal cruelty charge came later - after police searched his home.
There’s a term hearing set for April 21.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.